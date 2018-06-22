For the second night, hundreds of people in Pennsylvania have taken to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

Protesters demonstrated outside the East Pittsburgh police headquarters on Thursday night and then began marching through the streets, eventually shutting down a major interstate.

Antwon Rose Jr was shot by an East Pittsburgh officer on Tuesday just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video.

Police had stopped the car Antwon was riding in as part of an investigation into an earlier shooting.

The video shows the officer firing three shots seconds after Antwon and another passenger are seen dashing from the car.

A lawyer for Antwon's family said on Thursday the boy did not pose an immediate threat to anyone.

Civil rights attorney S Lee Merritt said late on Wednesday that he didn't see any apparent justification for the use of deadly force by an East Pittsburgh police officer that left Antwon Rose Jr dead. Allegheny County police are conducting an independent investigation of the shooting in East Pittsburgh, a borough about 16 kilometres (10 miles) east of Pittsburgh.

Part of the encounter was captured on video and posted to Facebook by a bystander.

Officer Michael Rosfeld confirmed to a WTAE-TV reporter who went to his house on Thursday that he was the officer who fired the shots but said he had not watched the news and was unaware the video even existed. Rosfeld said he could not talk about the shooting because of the open investigation.

Investigators and city officials have declined to name the officer. They said he was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Social media outrage

The shooting has sparked some social media outrage and calls for punishment of the officer, including from rapper Nas and a handful of other celebrities. A Wednesday night protest at the East Pittsburgh police headquarters lasted for several hours and drew more than 100 people, some of whom lay down in front of a police cruiser.

A second protest on Thursday afternoon at the Allegheny County courthouse attracted nearly 1,000 people, including speakers decrying police use of force and gun violence. Protesters later took to the streets, shutting down a major interstate. Some sat down on Interstate 376, blocking traffic in both directions, while others chanted, "What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now."