Ever since Mosul was freed from Daesh’s control last July, families have been gathering every Friday in the Iraqi city’s Al Minassa Square. They're desperate to learn about the fate of their husbands and sons.

Dressed in black, bringing children and brandishing photos, some fear their family members will never return.

Daesh seized Mosul in 2014. The terror group abducted teens and young men from their homes.

The men were Imprisoned or forced to work for Daesh. Some were accused by Iraqi forces of collaborating voluntarily with the group – only to be locked up later.