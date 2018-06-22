Eurozone ministers agreed debt relief and a big cash payout for Greece early on Friday, part of a broad exit deal that will close eight years of austerity and bailouts for Athens.

"We have a deal on Greece," a European source said confirmed by other official sources, after more than six hours of talks dominated by last minute resistance by Germany.

Greece stronger?

Greece is slated to leave its financial rescue on August 20 and finance ministers from the 19 countries that use the single currency were under pressure to offer Athens a goodbye deal that left it strong in the eyes of the financial markets.

With writing-off loans off the table, eurozone ministers agreed to extend maturities by 10 years on major parts of its total debt obligations, a mountain that has reached 180 percent of GDP -- almost double the country's annual economic output.

Sources also said the creditors would disburse 15 billion euros ($17.5 billion) to ease the country’s exit from its program.

The agreement is an important turning point for the eurozone nearly a decade after Greece stunned the world with out-of-control spending and sparked three bailouts and a near collapse of the euro single currency.

Under watch