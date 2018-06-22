Thousands of civilians have fled "intensified" regime bombardments of rebel-held areas in southern Syria in the past three days, a monitor said Thursday, as fears mount of a full-blown assault.

President Bashar al Assad has set his sights on retaking rebel-controlled parts of southern Syria, whether through negotiations or a military operation, and has been amassing troops there in recent weeks.

So far, no deal has been struck to avert fighting over the southern opposition stronghold that borders Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

On Thursday, a Britain-based war monitor said the regime had ramped up its bombardment of Daraa province, leading thousands to flee for their lives.

"More than 12,000 civilians have fled their homes in the last three days after regime forces intensified their shelling and air strikes on eastern" Daraa, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

The civilians fleeing areas including Nahta, Al Herak and Basr al Harir were "heading to nearby villages under rebel control not affected by the bombardment near the Jordanian border" to the south, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Opposition fighters control around two-thirds of Daraa, which borders Jordan, but the regime holds a sliver of territory in the centre of the province.

Daesh also holds a pocket of ground in the province.

Entire villages

The areas in eastern Daraa bombarded in recent days lie on a strip of land flanked by regime-held territory to the east and west.

A media activist in Basr al Harir told AFP thousands had escaped their homes in areas near his village.

"Entire villages have fled," Mohammad Ibrahim said.

The UN humanitarian coordination office (OCHA) reported that 2,500 people had fled one of these areas, Nahta, as of Wednesday.

OCHA said the United Nations was "concerned about reports of an escalation of violence in Daraa... which is endangering civilians and causing hundreds of families to become displaced".

Daraa is largely considered to be the birthplace of the Syrian uprising in 2011 that eventually spiralled into civil war after a brutal crackdown, and the regime retaking it would be a symbolic victory.