At least four rebels, a counterinsurgency police official and a civilian were killed during a gun battle in India-administered Kashmir on Friday, triggering anti-India protests and clashes in which several people have been injured.

Indian forces raided a cluster of homes on a tip that rebels were hiding in the southern Srigufwara area in Anantnag district of Indian-administered Kashmir and they came under fire from militants, police said.

Four militants and a police official with the counterinsurgency force were killed in the fighting, said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman.

According to police, a civilian and his wife were injured in the first exchange of gunfire as soldiers cornered the rebels in the couple's house. Residents said the wounded couple was not given time by government forces to leave their home. They were evacuated to a hospital where the husband was declared dead on arrival.

Police said at least two soldiers were also wounded in the fighting.

As the fighting raged, protests and clashes broke out near the site of the gunbattle and in other neighbourhoods as residents tried to help the trapped militants escape.