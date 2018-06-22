WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gun battle leaves six dead in Kashmir
Four rebels, a policeman and a civilian were killed during a gun battle in the Anantnag district of the disputed Indian-administered Kashmir region.
Gun battle leaves six dead in Kashmir
Kashmiri protesters run towards Indian security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus, in Srinagar on April 10, 2015. / Reuters Archive
By Gizem Taşkın
June 22, 2018

At least four rebels, a counterinsurgency police official and a civilian were killed during a gun battle in India-administered Kashmir on Friday, triggering anti-India protests and clashes in which several people have been injured.

Indian forces raided a cluster of homes on a tip that rebels were hiding in the southern Srigufwara area in Anantnag district of Indian-administered Kashmir and they came under fire from militants, police said.

Four militants and a police official with the counterinsurgency force were killed in the fighting, said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman.

According to police, a civilian and his wife were injured in the first exchange of gunfire as soldiers cornered the rebels in the couple's house. Residents said the wounded couple was not given time by government forces to leave their home. They were evacuated to a hospital where the husband was declared dead on arrival.

Police said at least two soldiers were also wounded in the fighting.

As the fighting raged, protests and clashes broke out near the site of the gunbattle and in other neighbourhoods as residents tried to help the trapped militants escape.

RECOMMENDED

Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, injuring at least 20.

Authorities suspended mobile phone internet service in several districts in the region, a common practice to make organising protests more difficult and according to the government, stop rumour mongering.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, which is divided between the neighbours but claimed by both in entirety.  

Since 1989, rebel groups have been fighting against Indian rule and about 70,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and a subsequent Indian military crackdown. Rebels demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India refers to the disputed territory under its control as the state of Jammu and Kashmir, while Pakistan refers its portion of Kashmir as the self-governing territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank