South Sudan's government declared on Friday it has "had enough" of opposition leader Riek Machar, dealing a blow to the latest effort to end more than four years of bloody civil war.

Hopes of a breakthrough rose this week after Ethiopia brokered the first face-to-face meeting in nearly two years between Machar and his arch-rival President Salva Kiir. Regional heads of state also flew to Addis Ababa to apply pressure.

But in a South Sudan government press conference on Friday, the day after the summit, spokesman Michael Makuei condemned the rebel chief in bitter but familiar terms.

"We have had enough of Riek Machar," he said. "As the people of South Sudan, not the president alone, but as the people of South Sudan, we are saying enough is enough."

Makuei rejected Machar's presence in any transitional government, but did not rule out the involvement of other rebel figures.

Machar's SPLM-IO group condemned Makuei's "irresponsible statements" saying they were "intended to derail the peace process."

South Sudan's statement shows the personal enmity between Kiir and Machar, that lies at the heart of the four-year-old conflict, is as strong as ever, despite the handshakes and smiles of recent days.

The world's youngest country descended into civil war in 2013 after Kiir accused Machar, his former deputy, of plotting a coup against him, sparking violence between the two factions that was fuelled by brooding ethnic tensions.

A 2015 peace deal brought Machar back to the capital Juba but it collapsed in July 2016 with fierce fighting that forced him out of the city and into exile in South Africa, where he'd been until the Wednesday meeting with Kiir brokered by Ethiopia's prime minister.

Also speaking at the press conference, South Sudan's acting foreign minister, Martin Elia Lomoro, said fundamental areas of disagreement had yet to be resolved, such as the integration of their two armies, and the allocation of government offices.

Coletta Wanjohi explains what went wrong.