EXCLUSIVE: President Erdogan on what awaits the country post elections
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared live on TRT World and spoke about the upcoming elections, his plans for streamlining the government, and what awaits Turkey after the elections.
Turkey's President Erdogan appeared on live TV on Wednesday night to address questions about the elections and what the future holds for Turkey. / AA
June 23, 2018

Turkey's President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared on live TV on Wednesday in a joint broadcast by TRT World, TRT1 and TRT Haber.

Erdogan invited all Turkish citizens regardless of whom they support to exercise their democratic right and vote on Sunday's elections to elect a president and members of parliament.

Erdogan answered questions about the upcoming elections, what Turkey's new presidential system would be like, and how the country would move forward after the elections.

Erdogan said Turkey's growth rate of 7.4 per cent was second among the G20 countries (after India) and first among the OECD countries. The president also mentioned a significant drop in youth unemployment and that unemployment rates were the lowest in recent years.

Erdogan spoke about Istanbul's third airport, saying it would employ 100 thousand people once it becomes operational on October 29, 2018. He said "This drives the West crazy. 'What are these crazy Turks doing,' they say. They will go crazy plenty more."

In regards to the US senate holding up the sale of F-35 aircraft Turkey has ordered, Erdogan said Turkey has already paid $800 million. Turkey has already received two on Wednesday in Texas.

Erdogan also said he embraced Kurds as his brothers and sisters, and pointed out that it was during his time in power that Kurds were able to freely speak their language.

He added that in the southeast of Turkey, his government did not abandon the land as decimated by terrorists. "They are the destroyers, and we are the rebuilders," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also mentioned that the new executive presidency would allow for a streamlined and more effective governing process by merging some ministries.

The president said Turkey would no longer suffer from "brain drain" of highly qualified doctors thanks to city hospitals where they would be employed to the full extent of their abilities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
