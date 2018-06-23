Slovak farmers on tractors joined thousands of anti-government protesters in the capital Bratislava on Friday, in the latest of a string of demonstrations triggered by the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak who exposed alleged high-level corruption.

Kuciak's murder and his last explosive report plunged the eurozone country of 5.4 million people into crisis, sparking weekly mass protests that forced the government to resign in March.

The article included allegations that several million euros in EU farm subsidies had been lost to fraud, mobilising farmers to demand transparent rules for land usage rights and the distribution of EU subsidies, among other issues.

'Shame'

Climbing down from their tractors, farmers handed out cauliflowers, carrots and potatoes to protesters thanking them for their support.

Hundreds of farmers from all over Slovakia drove their tractors into the capital on Tuesday in protest against alleged irregularities in EU farm subsidy payments first made public by Kuciak in a report on corruption and alleged ties between politicians and the Italian mafia.

Kuciak was gunned down in his home gang-land style in February as he was about to publish the allegations.

"Jan revealed how the powerful stole our land and sold it to the mafia," Kuciak's sister Maria wrote in a letter read out to protesters in central Bratislava.

"Shame, shame! Enough of Smer" the crowd began to chant, referring to the Social Democrat Smer-SD senior party in the governing coalition.