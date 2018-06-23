Iraq has launched an air attack on a gathering of Daesh leaders inside neighbouring Syria, killing 45 members of the militant group, its military said on Saturday.

F-16 fighter jets destroyed three houses on Friday which were connected by a trench in the town of Hajin, where the leaders were meeting.

Those killed included high profile targets such as the group's "deputy war minister", one of its "media emirs", its leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi's personal courier and its chief of police, the military said in a statement.

Daesh, which once occupied a third of Iraq's territory, has been largely defeated in the country but still poses a threat along the border with Syria.

"Iraqi F-16 jets carried out a successful air strike that targeted a meeting of Daesh leaders ... in the Hajin area within Syrian territory. The operation resulted in the complete destruction of the targets, and the killing of around 45 terrorists," the military's Joint Operations Command said.