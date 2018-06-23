Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and cleric Moqtada al Sadr said on Saturday their political blocs, which came in third and first place in a May parliamentary election respectively, would enter into an alliance.

The alliance between Abadi's Victory Alliance and Sadr's Saeroon will "cross sectarian and ethnic divisions," the leaders said at a news conference in the Shia holy city of Najaf, where Sadr lives.

Earlier in June, Sadr and Hadi al Amiri, a Shia militia commander with close ties to Iran whose Fatih coalition came second in the election, had announced an alliance between their blocs.

TRT World talked to journalist Ammar Karim in Baghdad who explains the conditions of the coalition.