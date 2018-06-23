Global news audiences nowadays face hard choices on whether to trust international media coverage. On the one hand, Western news outlets established – in their heyday – an appealing journalistic model, which tended to represent all points of view, provide balanced information and arguments to the public, and showed sensitivity and understanding.

On the other hand, from the 1980s onwards, significant changes have affected the political economy of the Western media, which ranged from commercialisation and concentration of media ownership to sourcing and cultural values. These factors have effectively eroded not only the news gathering capabilities of Western mainstream media, but also their journalistic standards and ethos.

In the past two decades, a drop in professional journalistic norms and values has been observed in several instances, such as with the US and UK mainstream media coverage of the post 11 September 2001 attacks and the US-led war on Iraq in 2003.

In my view, the coverage of Turkey’s 2018 elections belongs to the same hall of shame. These are not merely some weaselly words, but represent the findings of a comprehensive study that I conducted, which investigated the patterns of reporting on these elections produced by several established news organisations from the US, UK and France during the period stretching from April 18 to June 5, 2018.

The goal of this research was to determine the quantity of Turkey-related news stories, as well as to analyse the themes and issues that were emphasised in the stories with a view to highlight the type of discourse and imagery on Turkey.

The findings were edifying: 56 percent of the examined texts negatively portrayed Turkey’s political system and leadership by painting an image of an authoritarian state that stands in contrast with Western norms and interests, whereas 38.8 percent of the articles denigrated the Turkish economy and blatantly misrepresented political and economic facts by utilising the recent Turkish Lira fluctuations to misconstrue an image of a country in crisis and instil fear and panic among investors. Only 5.2 percent of the overall number of articles studied reported on the elections without perceptible bias.

Bias is a term used to describe selectivity in the reporting of information and the coverage of events in a way that contravenes the standards of high quality journalism.

It represents the predisposition for or against a particular point of view, and takes many shapes and forms like omission, distortion, obfuscation, and even censorship. The media bias investigated in this study was not related to few random cases of individual subjectivity, in which some pundits favour their own ethnic, racial, religious, political affiliation, and class status over others in a few instances. Instead, the study scrutinised the impactful, sustained, and systemic kind of bias, which typically stems from large entities and powerful business interests.