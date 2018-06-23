CULTURE
'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed
Guests included the pair's "Game of Thrones" co-stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.
Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie departing Rayne Church in Kirkton on Rayne after their wedding on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland. / Getty Images
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 23, 2018

Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married Saturday with a church service and a celebration at the bride's ancestral castle in Scotland.

The couple and guests arrived for the afternoon service at Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie's family. Harington, wearing a morning suit, and Leslie, in a flowing ivory gown and veil, smiled at members of the public who had gathered outside the church.

Guests included the pair's "Game of Thrones" co-stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.

Later the newlyweds were showered with rose petal confetti as they left the church and drove off in a Land Rover festooned with "Just Married" signs to a reception on the castle grounds.

Harington and Leslie, who are both 31, met in 2012 on the set of the HBO fantasy series, where they played a couple as the characters Jon Snow and Ygritte. Leslie left the cast in 2014 and currently stars in U.S. legal drama "The Good Fight."

The couple announced their engagement with a notice in the Times of London newspaper in September.

The bride's father, Sebastian Leslie, said Saturday he was "absolutely thrilled" about the wedding.

"It's an absolutely lovely day for us," he said.

SOURCE:AP
