Trump's press secretary says she was booted from restaurant
Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that she was told by the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to "leave because I work for POTUS and I politely left."
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the White House Press Secretary for the Trump administration. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 23, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday she was booted from a Virginia restaurant because she works for President Donald Trump, becoming the latest administration official to experience a brusque reception in a public setting.

Sanders tweeted that she was told by the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to "leave because I work for POTUS and I politely left."

She said the event on Friday evening said far more about the owner of the restaurant than it did about her.

"I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so," Sanders said in the tweet from her official account, which generated 22,000 replies in about an hour.

The restaurant's co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson told The Washington Post that her staff had called her to report Sanders was at the restaurant.

She said several restaurant employees were gay and knew Sanders had defended Trump's desire to bar transgender people from the military.

"Tell me what you want me to do. I can ask her to leave," Wilkinson told her staff, she said. "They said yes."

Wilkinson said that she talked to Sanders privately and Sanders's response was immediate: "That's fine. I'll go."

No one answered the phone at the restaurant, which was not scheduled to open until the evening. Lexington is about a three-hour drive from the nation's capital and is in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley.

SOURCE:AP
