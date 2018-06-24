Britain's Prince William on Sunday kicked off a politically delicate five-day tour of Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories, preparing to meet with young people, refugees and national leaders in a tumultuous region that Britain had controlled between the two world wars.

Though billed as non-political, it's a high-profile foreign visit for the 36-year-old William, second in line to the British throne.

On Sunday, he was welcomed in Jordan by 23-year-old Crown Prince Hussein, a member of the Hashemite dynasty Britain helped install in then-Transjordan almost a century ago. William was greeted by an honour guard after his plane landed at a small airport on the outskirts of the capital of Amman.

In two days in the kingdom, he will visit a technology outreach group for young Jordanians, tour a vocational training college with links to Britain's Middlesex University and meet Syrian refugee children.

On Monday evening, the prince leaves for Jerusalem for the first-ever official visit by a member of the royal family to Israel and Palestine.

He'll meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah at a time of widening rifts between the two sides.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict typically looms large, even during largely ceremonious visits, and William will have to maneuver carefully to avoid missteps.

Last week, an Israeli Cabinet minister complained about the royal itinerary's reference to Jerusalem as part of the "Occupied Palestinian Territories," calling it a distortion of reality.