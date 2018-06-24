Turkish citizens head to the polls to pick members of parliament and a president under Turkey's new presidential system.

Voting in Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections began on Sunday, at 0500 GMT (8am local time) and will continue through to 1400 GMT (5pm local time).

There are over 56 million registered voters and 180,065 ballot boxes across the country.

According to the Supreme Election Council, more than 1,650,000 people will vote for the first time. About 30,000 Syrians who were given Turkish citizenship are also eligible to vote in the elections.

For the first time in Turkish election history, the elderly, sick and those with disabilities who are unable to make it to polling stations got a chance to vote at home with mobile polling stations.

Over 17,000 voters registered to use the mobile ballot boxes, after presenting a medical report explaining their reason for being unable to come to polling stations.

A private polling booth was set up where voters cast their votes in privacy.

"This simplifies things for us," said Recep Sengec, 72, who suffers from muscular dystrophy. He availed of the facility in the northwestern province of Sakarya.