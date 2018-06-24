ISTANBUL, Turkey — Passionate voters divided along political and ideological lines swamped the polling stations on Sunday in different parts of Istanbul.

For most of the day, the city was covered in a canopy of grey cloud and uncertainty that came to mark the crucial elections.

In a sleepy part of Uskudar’s Fistikagaci neighbourhood, inside a school where a statue of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk served as a reminder for students to follow the founding principles of the Turkish Republic, 44-year-old Didem Sivri Arduc, in jeans and a white shirt, sipped tea and smoked cigarettes with her husband.

There was no apparent tension between the two but the couple differed politically.

While the husband, who didn't want to be named, spoke critically of the AK Party, Didem believed that any alternative to the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would lead the country to uncertain territory.

“The kind of confidence the government has been able to inspire in people is something new for the Turks. Despite the misgivings, I’m willing to support continuity of the system,” she told TRT World.

Such a view corresponded with what Erdogan had been saying to garner support for a presidential system of governance, which is at the centre of these elections.

“I remember when we were in school we were taught a particular song. It goes something like this ‘there is a village somewhere far away. But it’s our village whether it's reachable or not,'" Didem said.

"Now we are sure we can go to any village in Turkey, thanks to the incumbent government’s focus on transportation. All the villages in the country now have roads.”

Her husband didn't feel the same way, however. He believed the opposition CHP and its allies could bring change.

“These elections are between political parties defending democracy and those opposing it, he said. "The government is silencing the opposition, putting journalists in jail.”

Didem had her own share of problems but she didn't blame the system for it. Her father lived in an old apartment building. His apartment was falling apart and the municipality didn't want to do anything about it.

“The municipality is not willing to contribute funds for the renovation. It’s really frustrating,” she said.

Voters from across the political spectrum point to the performance of the local mayors and municipalities. And it has lead to anger and frustration even among some staunch supporters of the AK Party in several neighbourhoods of Istanbul.

Forty-one-year-old Ridvan Dindarol lives in Kasimpasa district, the same neighbourhood where Erdogan grew up. He sat with his friends inside a school where he had cast his vote earlier. The neighbourhood is full of narrow streets where vendors sold watermelon from the back of their cars and people sipped tea for long hours.

Dindarol found it hard to understand "why people are complaining," even though the governing AK Party fielded criticism over high inflation and flailing Turkish lira.

He said many among those who had been complaining "have expensive phones, luxury cars and look at the restaurants, they are all crowded.”

The 16-year-long governance of the AK Party has changed his life for good, he says.

“Some 20 years ago, we used to wait for the whole night at hospitals to get an appointment with a doctor. There used to be long queues outside stores just to buy some olive oil.”