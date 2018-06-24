President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was leading the polls with more than 97 percent of the votes counted in Turkey's presidential elections.

Erdogan received 52.6 percent of the vote with his nearest challenger Muharrem Ince of the CHP bagging 30.8 percent of the vote counted so far.

With almost 97 percent of the parliamentary votes counted, the AK Party's People's Alliance was ahead with 53.6 percent of the votes and the Nation's Alliance was in second place with 34.2 percent of the votes.

Celebrations across the country

Supporters of the AK Party in both Turkey and abroad late on Sunday took to the streets to celebrate the victory of their party and leader.

Thousands of people in the capital Ankara and other central provinces of Nevsehir, Kayseri, Sivas, and Nigde and the western provinces of Izmir, Sakarya, and Kocaeli and Black Sea provinces of Zonguldak, Karabuk, and Duzce celebrated Erdogan's success. Supporters waving both AK Party and Turkish flags.

In addition to Turkish cities, Turks in Brussels, Belgium also celebrated Erdogan's success.

Celebrations centered on Chaussee de Haecht Street, known as a Turkish district in the Belgian capital.

Poling earlier came to a close in Turkey where people cast their ballots to vote in a new president and parliament.

Voting started at 0500 GMT (8:00am local time) and ended at 1400 GMT (5:00pm local time).

With the polls officially closed, electoral committees across the country’s 81 provinces started counting the ballots in 180,065 polling stations across the country.

Public broadcaster Turkish Radio Television (TRT) said voter turnout on Sunday was high at around 87 percent in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

At least 56,322,632 registered voters were eligible to decide on presidential and parliamentary candidates at 180,065 ballot boxes across the country.

By midday, Turkey's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other presidential candidates had also cast their ballots. These elections will complete Turkey's transition to a new executive presidential system, a move approved in a referendum in April 2017.

Security forces were deployed throughout the country to make sure the elections are carried out peacefully.

Around 531,007 security personnel, including 264,526 police officers, 195,695 gendarmerie officers, 50,793 village guards and 19,993 voluntary village guards were on duty.

Erdogan cast his vote in a poll station in Istanbul with his wife, the first lady Emine Erdogan.

Erdogan, 64, is seeking re-election for a five-year term and the governing Justice and Development Party, or AKP, is vying to retain its majority in parliament.

Why early elections?