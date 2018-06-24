As votes continue to be counted in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday, world leaders are congratulating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election success.

Here is a look at the reaction to Turkey's historic elections.

Albania

According to presidential sources, Albanian Premier Edi Rama congratulated President Erdogan via a telephone call, which Erdogan received with thanks.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated Erdogan on his "great success" in the presidential election, according to a statement by the Azerbaijani presidency.

In a phone call, Aliyev said Turkey has grown under Erdogan’s leadership, adding that Turkey’s economy has scored great successes and Ankara has cemented its position internationally.

Erdogan thanked Aliyev.

During the conversation, the leaders also expressed their belief in the progress of the brotherly relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan in all areas.

The statement also said Aliyev invited Erdogan on an official visit to Azerbaijan, and Erdogan accepted.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

According to Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Bosniak leader Bakir Izetbegovic telephoned Erdogan to congratulate the Turkish president on his success in the elections.

Pakistan

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain “extended heartfelt felicitations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on his victory in the elections.”

Hussain underscored that the large turnout and the peaceful conduct of the parliamentary and presidential elections was a testimony to the strength and vibrancy of Turkey’s democratic values and institutions.

Hussain expressed hope that Turkey would continue on its path of progress and prosperity under Erdogan's leadership and that historic and unparalleled bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey would continue to grow.