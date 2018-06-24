Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday have ushered in a new executive presidency that was approved in a 2017 referendum.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the AK Party-MHP People's Alliance declared victory with more than 98 percent of the votes counted, according to unofficial results.

Around 87 percent of the 56,322,632 registered voters cast their ballots, making it a two percentage point increase in the turnout as compared to the 2015 elections.

Celebrations erupted outside President Erdogan's residence in Istanbul and AK Party headquarters in Ankara, with crowds of flag-waving supporters revelling on the streets.