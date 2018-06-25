POLITICS
Colombia send Poland packing from World Cup
The South Americans are in third place in Group H on three points behind Japan and Senegal, who shared a 2-2 draw earlier on Sunday to move to four points apiece.
Poland's captain Robert Lewandowski looks dejected after his team made an early exit from the World Cup in Russia after being beaten by Colombia 3-0. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 25, 2018

Colombia’s World Cup campaign roared back into life with a 3-0 victory over Poland on Sunday which delivered a warning to their rivals and sent the disappointing Poles tumbling out of the tournament.

The win creates a three-way fight for the top two spots in the group reserved for teams going to the last 16 round.

The South Americans are in third place in Group H on three points behind Japan and Senegal, who shared a 2-2 draw earlier on Sunday to move to four points apiece.

This means victories for Japan and Senegal in their last group game on Thursday will push them through to the last 16.

But if Colombia beat Senegal and Japan beat Poland, Senegal will be eliminated.

If Senegal beat Colombia and Japan lose to Poland, Colombia will join Poland at the airport.

All three teams will need to dig deep if they want to make it through to the last 16.

Colombia vs Poland

Defender Yerry Mina scored the opener in the 40th minute with captain Radamel Falcao and winger Juan Cuadrado putting the gloss on the Group H win with two goals in five minutes in the last quarter as the desperate Poles chased the game.

Midfielder James Rodriguez, winner of the Golden Boot at the last World Cup, returned to the starting lineup after injury and played a part in two of the goals as Colombia got back on track after their opening loss to Japan.

“We were playing under the pressure of having to win and there could be no mistakes,” said Colombia coach Jose Pekerman.

“As time went by we managed to impose the quality of this type of football that we have. The team played as a unit in all its segments and the football emerged from this unity.”

Senegal v Japan

Senegal had hoped to bully Japan in their World Cup match in Yekaterinburg on Sunday but after being held to a 2-2 draw the African side conceded they were outfoxed by their opponents’ movement and technical ability.

Senegal, who beat Poland in their campaign opener, twice held the lead but were pegged back by the Japanese, with the result leaving the teams tied at the top of Group H.

“The problem was that there was a lot of movement on the part of the Japanese. We played better at times than in the match against Poland,” said midfielder Alfred Ndiaye.

“The Japanese played with four or five players in their axis and they swapped continuously. It was difficult for us to handle the situation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
