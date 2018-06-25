South Sudan President Salva Kiir has arrived in neighboring Sudan to meet again with rival Riek Machar amid fragile efforts to end their country's five-year civil war.

Sudan's state-run news agency SUNA says Machar arrived Sunday in Khartoum.

The rivals last week met face-to-face for the first time in nearly two years in neighboring Ethiopia, but South Sudan's government rejected the idea of Machar returning again as Kiir's deputy.

War-torn South Sudan's population is in a dire situation with some 60% having been displaced. UNICEF's Tim Irwin explains the situation on the ground as peace talks are underway.