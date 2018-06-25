Syrian regime forces pounded rebel-held parts of the southern city of Daraa with rockets and barrel bombs overnight causing dozens of families to flee, a monitor and an AFP reporter said on Monday.

Government forces have for ramped up their bombardment of the wider province of the same name for nearly a week, as fears rise of a full-blown regime assault to retake the country's south from rebels.

Regime helicopters dropped barrel bombs on rebel-held areas of Daraa city for the first time in a year, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

An AFP correspondent said the heavy bombardment pushed dozens of terrified families to flee their homes on foot or on the back of motorbikes to seek shelter in olive groves on the outskirts of the city.

Some families took refuge in small shelters or tents between the olive trees, the correspondent said.

Russian-backed regime forces have been preparing an offensive to oust rebels from Syria's south, a strategic area bordering Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

President Bashar al Assad's forces have ramped up their bombardment of Daraa's eastern countryside since Tuesday and on the weekend ally Russia bombarded it for the first time in a year.