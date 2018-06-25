The results of the Turkish elections are in and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the presidential poll with just under 53 percent of the vote, while the governing AK Party have lost their single majority in parliament but will be able to govern with the support of their electoral allies, the MHP.

One of the most crucial issues in the region, but for Turkey in particular, is the ongoing situation in Syria and the plight of Syrian refugees.

Over the course of the seven years of the genocidal, counter-revolutionary conflict, Assad, Iran and Russia have led to 6 million Syrians fleeing to neighbouring countries. The single largest population–now almost four million–have found safety in Turkey, which hosts vast refugee camps that have essentially transformed into sometimes burgeoning towns, with thousands of businesses springing up as Syrians try to live as normal a life possible outside of their homeland.

Turkey has done the most of any nation on earth to provide aid not simply to Syrian refugees, but also to internally displaced persons – all in all, Turkey is thought to have aided up to 13 million Syrians affected by the war. In addition to this, Turkey has provided military aid to Syrians seeking to overthrow the Assad regime and defend their land from foreign invaders, whether Iranian or Russian.

Given the dismal levels of indifference not just to the root cause of this catastrophe that has engulfed the Syrian people, Turkey’s aid to Syrians has been precious. If not for the Turkish effort—a society-wide enterprise that goes beyond the government—to aid Syrian refugees, the greatest humanitarian disaster since World War II would be even worse.

But not everything is rosy for Syrians in Turkey – aside from problems they face, such as issues surrounding family reunification and often subpar living standards, the greatest fear has been a racist backlash against their very presence in Turkey.

The main opposition forces in Turkey have been ramping up rhetoric and racist propaganda against Syrians to cultivate and exploit racism against them. The CHP, the single largest opposition party and the main force in the ‘Nation’s Alliance’, launched a social media campaign claiming Syrian refugees are forcing up the rent prices, stealing the jobs of and, perhaps most sinister, threatening the security of Turks (eliding Syrian refugees with ISIS (Daesh) is not uncommon). Most of this will sound familiar to readers from the UK who saw those three basic racist arguments utilised so well in the Brexit referendum, as well as those in the US who witnessed and continue to witness Trump’s racist exploitation of ‘immigrants’ and asylum seekers.

The rise of this kind of racism attached to the revitalisation of the far and populist right is a global phenomenon, but its spectre hangs most maliciously over Europe and the west.

Indeed, it was during a recent opposition rally that the presidential candidate of the CHP said that he would send four million Syrians back to Syria, which prompted ominous celebrations from the huge crowd. This call to simply send all Syrian refugees back to Turkey was echoed by Meral Aksener, the presidential candidate of the CHP’s electoral allies the Iyi (Good) Party.