The Republic of Turkey went through a major historic democratic process as it successfully conducted both presidential and parliamentary elections in a single day on June 24. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected with a decisive 52.6 percent vote share.

On the parliamentary front, Erdogan’s party, the AK Party, apparently lost some support, but Erdogan’s political partner and election ally, Devlet Bahceli, who is the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), garnered a significant vote share of 11.1 percent from its traditional nationalist base. The party will support the AK Party in the parliament.

Bahceli will have a strong influence in the parliament with 49 parliamentarians on the governing parties' side.

We spoke with a prominent Turkish political analyst, Ahmet Tarik Celenk, who knows key politicians in both the AK Party and the MHP.

Why did Erdogan and his alliance with the MHP win both presidential and parliamentary elections?

A. Tarik Celenk: The distance between the AK Party and Erdogan is increasing in every way. It’s an interesting situation which calls for interpretation. The AK Party and Erdogan have created a new identity with a new lifestyle, a consumption process, economy and social life in the last 16 years. This identity continued as a perception relation and as an economic relation as well as a trust relation. There formed a connection between the AK Party, Erdogan and the masses, which was never before been seen in the history of the Turkish republic.

This connection is not a connection to be severed by any economic conversion or an alternative leader coming from opposition ranks. This connection is likely to continue in Turkish politics for a long time. One of the most important links of this connection is the trust factor, which in a sense has been shaped by the government's longstanding will to fight against terror.

Turkey’s investments and geopolitical assertions have helped Erdogan have a psychological advantage in Turkey and overseas. These processes define the relationship between him and the masses who want to see him as the leader in Turkey. This definition got even stronger [after the elections]. It’s not possible to think that this definition will easily be damaged or severed.

Why do you think about the voter confidence when you compare what the AK Party has gained with what Erdogan himself has achieved in the election results?

ATC:The people whom we call nationalist or Kemalist in Turkey, who were against Erdogan in 2002 or in 2006 – even they now see an assertive leader in Erdogan. These people are now able to separate Erdogan and the AK Party [mentally]. In this separation even if these people voted for Erdogan [for president] they may have voted for the MHP as a party [for parliamentary elections]. You have to see that.

The MHP currently has 11 percent of the electorate. The AK Party has about 42 percent. Actually, that shows a significant support to the alliance by the MHP. The Turkish society finds Erdogan’s leadership important, especially when it comes to international relations and in guiding the economy and in taking risky decisions.

How do you rate the importance of the MHP leader Devlet Bahceli’s support to Erdogan and the AK Party?

ATC: First of all, I think the election results created a landscape that Bahceli wanted. We see that whatever Bahceli has wanted politically he has pretty much achieved them. Erdogan was elected, but he is dependent on MHP support and will have to have them on board.

How was Bahceli able to protect his votes? The nationalist electorate seems to have acted more for the longevity and security of the state than economic reasons, which is what Erdogan also emphasised. Bahceli’s approach is: 'I don't care about certain people criticising me; What I care about is the state, the continuation of the state.'

Bahceli’s stance attracted the nationalist electorate, more than Aksener’s. Aksener was smeared as a FETO supporter – and while that was not true – this affected the election results. Moreover, standing with the AK Party would benefit the MHP’s ranks and create job opportunities – the hope generated by being a partner in the government.

Apparently, the Iyi (Good) Party was not able to pull a lot of votes from the MHP base, though the founders of the party originated in the MHP. How do you define the Good Party voting base?

ATC: We can say that it consists of MHP and CHP voters. There is a nationalist voting base that doesn’t identify with Erdogan’s nationalism. Aksener’s speeches targeted this voter.

Secondly, Aksener chose to stand forward on her own without bringing along the nationalist politicians she set up the party with and this distanced her from the nationalist voters. No doubt Muharrem Ince’s unexpected popularity also played a role in Aksener’s weakening.

Aksener’s oppositional stance lacked a clear picture of the future, and she lacked the cadres to set up the future she envisioned, which resulted in voters mistrusting her. The sum of Iyi Party and MHP votes reach 21 percent, which is higher than the nationalist voter base in Turkey. That means that Aksener received at least 3 percent of her votes from the CHP.

The nationalist voters may also have been intimidated by a possible future flirtation between Aksener and Kurdish voters or the HDP and scared them away to stand alongside Bahceli.

You mentioned the People’s Democratic Party (HDP). According to results, the HDP seems to have protected its voting base, even increasing its share compared to the previous elections. The party is the third biggest bloc at the parliament, also occupying third place in terms of the popular vote. How do you interpret their performance?

ATC: Kurdish voters, contrary to expectations, did not withdraw their support from the AK Party. There is nothing missing about this issue. The operations [in Syria] did not negatively affect Kurdish voters’ views of the AK Party. I think that the critical support for HDP to pass the [10 percent minimum] threshold came from CHP voters. I think at least 3 percent came from CHP. I don’t think that HDP’s 12 percent consists of purely Kurdish voters.

What do you think about the HDP’s presence at the Turkish parliament? How will it affect Turkey tackling the Kurdish question?

ATC: I think in order to solve the “Kurdish issue” in Turkey it’s an advantage having the HDP in the parliament rather than outside. Solving the Kurdish issue not via means of terror but democratically via the parliament would strengthen Turkey’s national and international arguments both.

Whether the AK Party-MHP alliance will be able to come up with a new solution process (peace process) is difficult to know at this point. We can say that HDP’s existence as a result is an advantage to those governing Turkey.