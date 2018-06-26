June 25 is the beginning of a new era in Turkish politics. Once again, the Turkish electorate gave their support and confidence to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party. President Erdogan received 52.6 percent of the votes and winning the election in the first round, while his closest competitor Muharrem Ince received 30.8 percent of the votes.

In the parliamentary election, Erdogan’s party received 42.6 percent of the votes gaining 295 of the 600 seats in parliament, six shy of a majority. The AK Party’s coalition ally, the MHP, received 11.11 percent of the votes gaining 48 seats in parliament. Attaining a majority for the presidency and parliament with the help of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has been a big victory for Erdogan.

This is an important responsibility on the shoulders of President Erdogan in taking the country forward and dealing with oncoming regional and economic headwinds.

Yet the biggest winner of the June 24 elections was Turkish democracy. With a voter turnout rate of just over 87 percent turnout, transparency, accountability and a vibrant campaign period resulted in an election process that can be considered a remarkable success story for Turkish democracy.

Many Turks returned early from their holidays to vote. The opposition and the incumbent party fought successfully in what many considered a tightly fought race. And above all party leaders and presidential candidates mobilised millions of their supporters to rally in public squares across the country.

Many young Turkish voters also participated in the elections for the first time making sure that their voice matters. The election showed above all else that Turks take their democratic duty seriously.

President Erdogan, won with the support of almost 26 million Turkish voters in the first round, with 10 million more votes than Muharrem Ince.

Erdogan took a big risk in calling the elections and in the process changed the system into presidential one. Additionally, in forming a coalition with the MHP, Erdogan took on a risky alliance with a party it shares a voter base with.

The risk was compounded when an internal party fracture weakened the MHP resulting in the creation of the Iyi (Good) Party.

Having a coalition with the MHP also risked the Kurdish votes for the AK Party due to MHP's nationalist stance. The People’s Alliance, between AK Party and the MHP, in the end prevailed in a challenging electoral environment.

Some AK Party supporters voted for the MHP in the parliamentary elections, which as time passes we will be able to analyse in more detail, but Erdogan himself attracted a plurality of MHP voters in his capacity as a presidential candidate.

Erdogan’s critical decision to change the parliamentary system into a presidential one did not only change the structure of the Turkish executive system but also transformed the nature of Turkish politics. Erdogan has ambitions for his country and wants to leave behind a legacy. Only with a more effective executive system can he reach his plans for Turkey, and his gamble has paid off.

The contenders

Muharrem Ince, started as the underdog from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and outperformed his party by gaining 30.8 percent of the votes to his party's 22.6 percent. He conducted more than 100 rallies and meetings all over Turkey and managed to draw large crowds. Ince’s election campaign even overshadowed Meral Aksener’s, the leader of the Iyi Party, campaign who at the beginning of the election was touted as someone that could impact Erdogan’s electoral fortunes.