POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Mammoth task awaits Argentina in last World Cup group game
Groups C and D are in sharp focus in Tuesday's World Cup action where Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Argentina and Nigeria will fight for two last 16 spots.
Mammoth task awaits Argentina in last World Cup group game
Argentina's coach Jorge Sampaoli and player Lionel Messi during training. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 26, 2018

Groups C and D are in sharp focus in Tuesday's World Cup action.

Australia have one last shot at making the last 16 knockout stages and will face Peru who are already out.

Group leaders France are already through, but take on Denmark who only need a draw to advance.

In Group D, Iceland face group leaders Croatia who are already through. The Icelanders will need to secure a high goal win to push for a spot in the last 16.

RECOMMENDED

And then a do-or-die clash for Argentina, who basically already have one foot on the plane.

They face Nigeria, who are currently in second place in the group, but will need a win to cement their last 16 spot.

TRT World's Lance Santos previews Argentina's mammoth task against the Super Eagles.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank