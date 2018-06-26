The Syrian regime continues to rain down air strikes on opposition-controlled areas of Daraa, Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has said. The death toll has risen to at least 70 since the Syrian regime's operation to regain ground in the south started around a week ago; 30 of those killed were civilians, according to the London-based war monitor.

Around 70 percent of Daraa is under control of opposition and rebel groups.

The Syrian regime seized a chunk of territory in the southwest, media run by Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Observatory said on Tuesday, the first major regime advance in an offensive near the Jordanian border.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports.

The capture of the area, including the town of Busra al Harir, cut across an opposition-held finger of territory in northeastern Daraa province, where the regime leader Bashar al Assad has pressed his assault despite US warnings.

At least 130 raids and barrel bombs have targeted Daraa, the Observatory said on Monday. Regime helicopters dropped barrel bombs on Daraa city for the first time in a year, the Observatory said.

TRT World's Sara Firth brings more Turkey's Gaziantep along Syrian border.

The same helicopters dropped leaflets on Jassim area in Daraa's northern countryside on Monday which claimed the Syrian regime was not fighting civilians but sacrificing its soldiers to fight "terrorists who wreak havoc" and "bring mistery." The pamphlet extolled a Syria before the war and asked for civilian support.

An AFP correspondent said the heavy bombardment pushed dozens of terrified families to flee their homes on foot or on the back of motorbikes to seek shelter in olive groves on the outskirts of the city.

Some families took refuge in small shelters or tents between the trees, the correspondent said.

Reclaiming the south