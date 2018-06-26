The US Supreme Court on Tuesday handed Donald Trump one of the biggest victories of his presidency, upholding his travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.

The 5-4 ruling, with the court's five conservatives in the majority, ends, for now, a fierce fight in the courts over whether the policy represented an unlawful Muslim ban.

Trump said the Supreme Court's ruling upholding his travel ban was a victory for Americans and "a moment of profound vindication" for his policy after lower courts had blocked his travel ban announced in September, as well as two prior versions, in legal challenges brought by the state of Hawaii and others.

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a tremendous victory for the American people and the Constitution," he said in a statement.

"This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country."

The court held that the challengers had failed to show that the ban violates either US immigration law or the US Constitution's First Amendment prohibition on the government favouring one religion over another.

TRT World'sJon Brain reports.

"Got it right", says McConnell

The Supreme Court decision indicated it "finally got it right," the Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court weighed in on the third version of the ban.

"There were several earlier iterations of the so-called travel ban. I think the administration finally got it right. The Supreme Court agreed with that, and I think this is a decision the president should feel good about and I'm comfortable with, even though I didn't care for the earlier versions," McConnell told reporters.

TRT World'sLeone Lakhani has more.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions applauded on Tuesday the Supreme Court's decision.

"This decision is critical to ensuring the continued authority of President Trump and all future presidents to protect the American people," Sessions told a meeting of attorneys in downtown Los Angeles.