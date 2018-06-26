Uber Technologies Inc won a probationary licence to operate in London on Tuesday in a partial victory for its new chief executive after it made changes to ease strained relations with city authorities.

Uber overhauled its policies and personnel in Britain after Transport for London (TfL) refused to renew its licence in September for failings in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

The ruling has been a test of Uber’s new senior management, with Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who took charge the month before TfL’s decision, pledging to “make things right” in London.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot said that changes made by its London subsidiary in light of the ruling were sufficient for Uber to be considered “fit and proper” to operate as she granted a 15-month “probationary” licence.

The licence is much shorter than the five-year licence it was denied in September, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan was clear that the court ruling was no carte blanche for Uber in London.

“I believe everyone must play by the same rules, no matter how big or powerful they are,” he said in a statement.

“Uber has been put on probation – their 15-month licence has a clear set of conditions that TfL will thoroughly monitor and enforce.”

TfL said it was considering the court’s decision and that the conditions would let it take action if Uber failed to meet standards.

The licence conditions for Uber London Limited (ULL) include implementing a new governance structure, giving TfL notice of what Uber is doing in areas that may be a cause of concern, reporting safety related complaints and having an independent assurance audit report every six months.

ULL must also be notified by its parent firm of any matters that could be relevant to its obligations as an operator.

With backers including Goldman Sachs and BlackRock and valued at more than $70 billion, Uber has faced protests, bans and restrictions around the world as it challenges traditional taxi operators, angering some unions.

Uber, which has about 45,000 drivers in London, introduced several new initiatives in response to the ruling, including 24/7 telephone support and the proactive reporting of serious incidents to police.

It has also changed senior management in Britain, though it was allowed to continue operating in London while the appeal process was ongoing.

Uber’s work with London authorities is part of a broader shift by the company to engage with regulators rather than bulldoze them.