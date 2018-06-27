WORLD
Airbnb teams up with Century 21, introduces subletting in Paris
The Airbnb website says the partnership with Century 21 will be first tested in Paris and "could then be offered by the 852 branches of the Century 21 network throughout the country."
Nathan Blecharczyk, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Airbnb, speaks during an Airbnb event in Tokyo, Japan, June 14, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
June 27, 2018

Airbnb has announced a partnership deal with real estate company Century 21 in France to authorise subletting, French financial newspaper Les Echos and other French media have reported.

Airbnb said in a statement that the partnership will be a good opportunity for students and young workers when they are travelling to have additional income.

In France, you can sublet only if you have a written permission from the owner.

Every time Century 21 finds a new renter, the landlords will be asked to sign a deal with them and Airbnb to facilitate subletting.

According to the UN World Tourism Organization, France is facing a surge in the number of sharing economy short-term rentals, threatening hotel businesses.

In Paris, you can’t rent an apartment for more than 120 days a year, TechCrunchonline technology news website says and as Airbnb stated, the goal is "to make it easier to sublet so hosts can welcome guests up to 120 days per year," which is a "win-win deal" because tenants, landlords and the agency will be sharing the income after a booking is made.

According to the company's statement, the revenues will be shared as follows:

  • 70% for the tenant

  • 23% for the owner

  • 7% for Century 21 agency

Airbnb said will first try out the new feature in Paris which "could then be offered by the 852 branches of the Century 21 network throughout the country."

TRT World'sCraig Copetas reports from Paris. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
