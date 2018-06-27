Bombardment by pro-regime forces of opposition and rebel-held southwestern Syria forced three hospitals out of service overnight as a Russian-backed assault gathered pace, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) and a medical relief group said.

The medical facilities were located in the towns of Saida, Al Jeeza and Al Musayfra near the Jordanian border to the east of Daraa city. The Syrian regime has launched a major offensive to recover the area from opposition groups and rebels.

The regime has previously denied targeting medical facilities in the seven-year-long war.

The United Nations says the offensive has so far forced up to 50,000 people to flee towards the Jordanian border. Jordan, which already hosts some 650,000 Syrian refugees, has said it will not open the border.

The UK-based Observatory says some 47 civilians have been killed since the regime assault got underway on June 19.