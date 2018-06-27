The bitter Gulf crisis moved into the international courts on Wednesday as Qatar accused the United Arab Emirates of fostering an "environment of hate" against Qataris.

And in a surprise tit-for-tat move, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi announced they too planned to file their own case at the UN's top court against Doha.

The legal moves at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague come a year after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism and Iran. Doha denies the allegations.

TRT World's Gavin Blackburn reports.

"Discriminatory measures"

"Historically the people of Qatar and its neighbours have been close. For decades Qataris and Emiratis have worked together, prayed together and married into each other's families," said Mohammed al Khulaifi, a Qatar lawyer.

"Despite these close ties," the UAE implemented a "series of broad discriminatory measures against my country and its people on the basis of their Qatari nationality," he told a 16-judge bench at the tribunal.

"The UAE has fostered such an environment of hate against Qatar and Qataris that individuals in the UAE are afraid even to speak to family members living in Qatar," he said.

But the UAE and Saudi Arabia in turn announced on Wednesday they would file a separate complaint at the ICJ accusing Qatar of violating their airspace.

No date has yet been set for that hearing. But ICJ judges will over the next three days hear arguments from Qatar's lawyers, with the UAE to respond on Thursday. Both will talk on Friday.

International law specialist Toby Cadman explains the diplomatic row between Qatar and its neighbours.