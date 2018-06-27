South Sudan's president signed a peace agreement with rebels on Wednesday under which a ceasefire would start in 72 hours, Sudan's foreign minister said, but rebels rejected other parts of the deal.

The agreement made in the Sudanese capital Khartoum aims to end a war in which tens of thousands of people have been killed and three million have fled their homes. Previous peace deals have broken down.

The framework agreement comes ahead of a final settlement and would allow access for humanitarian aid, prisoners to be freed and a transitional unity government to be formed after four months, said Sudanese Foreign Minister Al Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed.

'Ceasefire will end the war'

The agreement comes after two days of talks between President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar, a former vice president.

The country's civil war began in 2013, less than two years after it gained independence from Sudan.