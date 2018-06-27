A fresh wave of strikes was reported in Iran this week raising the possibility of a repeat of the nationwide protests last year that sought to topple the government of President Hassan Rouhani and the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The situation that arose in Iran last year late in December witnessed demonstrations against economic hardships spread to 80 cities and towns and saw at least 25 people killed during the protests.

But the latest round of partially observed strikes and protests that began on Monday and continued on Tuesday seemed to have quelled as Reuters reported a return to normalcy in Tehran on Wednesday despite conflicting reports on social media about strikes elsewhere in the country.

More than half of the traders at Tehran’s historical Grand Bazaar, which is still one of the most important places of commerce in Iran, in a rare move began their strikes on Monday to protest against the economic conditions in the country.

Thousands of shop owners shuttered stores before gathering at the gates of the shopping centre that is split into several corridors over 10 km (6.2 miles) in length and urged others to close their shops as well.

Iranian police patrolled the bazaar and have accused protesters of causing damage to public property.

Riot police also broke windows of closed shops, striking parked motorcycles with batons, according to some videos circulating on social media which could not be independently verified.

Metro stations near the bazaar were also closed for hours as a result of protests, Iranian media reported.

Some protesters at the bazaar were mad at shopkeepers who refused to close and shouted at them “cowards” while others even called for the removal of the most powerful authority in the country, Supreme Leader Ali Khamanei.

Other posts on social media shared online also showed citizens confront police in front of the parliament building around 3 km (1.8 miles) from the bazaar on Monday.

Demonstrators were decrying rising costs of living, demanding that politicians move swiftly to resolve the country’s chronic economic woes, local media reported.

Security forces fired tear gas at them. Social media posts showed protesters screaming, "They attacked us with tear gas!"

The partial strikes continued on Tuesday.

“Around 60 percent of the shops were closed during the protests,” a Tehran-based Iranian journalist, who didn’t want to be named because of the security concerns, told TRT World on Tuesday.

A number of people were arrested in downtown Tehran on Monday for "inciting turmoil" and "forcibly shutting down" shops at grand bazaar,” Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi, the prosecutor general of Tehran, said on Tuesday.

Dowlatabadi called the strikes a US plot to provoke unrest and “civil disobedience” in Iran through economic pressures against the country.

"The atmosphere for the work, life and livelihood of the people must be secure, and the judiciary must confront those who disrupt economic security," Khamenei said on Wednesday in a meeting with judiciary officials, according to his official website.

Nuclear deal and the drop in rial value

US President Donald Trump decided in May to withdraw from world powers' deal with Iran on its nuclear programme and some US sanctions are to be reimposed in August and some in November.

The Iranian rial has come under heavy pressure from the US sanctions threat.

The latest protests erupted after the Iranian rial, that stood at 42,890 at the end of last year, dropped to around 90,000 against the dollar in the unofficial market.

In April, Iranian authorities announced they were unifying the dollar's official and black market exchange rates at a single level of 42,000, and banning any trade at other rates under the threat of arrest.