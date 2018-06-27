POLITICS
Germany sent packing from World Cup during group stages
Germany lost to South Korea 2-0, and got eliminated during the group stages for the first time since 1938. Meanwhile, Sweden and Mexico advanced to last 16.
Germany's Niklas Suele, left, is dejected as South Korea's Son Heung-min, right, celebrates after the group F match between South Korea and Germany, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, on June 27, 2018. / AP
By Mazhar Ali
June 27, 2018

Germany is out of the World Cup, the fourth defending champion in the last five tournaments to be eliminated during the group stages.

The four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 Wednesday, allowing a pair of injury-time goals while knowing a 1-0 victory would have been enough to advance because of the result in the other group match.

Germany ended up last in Group F while Sweden and Mexico advanced to the round of 16. 

South Korea was also eliminated despite the victory.

TRT World 's Paul Scott brings the latest updates from Kaliningrad in Russia.

First round elimination

It was the first time Germany has been eliminated in the first round since 1938.

Kim Young-gwon scored the first goal in the third minute of injury time. Originally called out for offside, the goal was then given after video review.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 in the sixth minute of injury time after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer came up the field to help his teammates outside the South Korea box. Son tapped the ball into an empty net after a long pass from Ju Se-jong.

Besides Germany this year, France in 2002, Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014 were the previous defending champions to get eliminated in the group stage.

All four teams in the group had a chance to advance in games that were being played simultaneously, but Sweden's 3-0 lead over Mexico put Germany in prime position to move on as well – if the Germans could score against the South Koreans.

Sweden v Mexico

Sweden thumped Mexico overcoming their opponents after a scoreless first half in a result that means both teams advance to the World Cup last 16.

Sweden finished top of Group F on goal difference, with both teams on six points ahead of South Korea and Germany on three apiece.

After pressing hard for most of the first half and wasting numerous chances, Sweden finally found the net when left back Ludwig Augustinsson charged up the field in the 50th minute and angled home a left-footed volley.

Twelve minutes later, captain Andreas Granqvist kept his concentration in the face of deafening boos and whistles from the Mexican fans to blast a penalty into the top left corner after Hector Moreno had brought down Marcus Berg.

Mexico’s misery was complete when the ball trickled in off the leg of Edson Alvarez for a tame own goal on 74 minutes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
