Two bomb blasts killed at least 10 people on Wednesday in Afrin in northwest Syria, an area liberated by Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army in an offensive against terrorists earlier this year.

The twin explosions also left 20 others injured, a local source told Anadolu Agency.

One blast struck near Dowar Kawa al Hadad in Afrin city centre, the other near a headquarters for Turkish forces on a road leading to a hospital, said war monitor, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Two of the injured Syrians were brought to Turkey's southern Kilis province for treatment.

A PKK-affiliated terrorist group, Afrin Falcons, claimed responsibility for the attacks.