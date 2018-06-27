A Republican "compromise" bill reforming US immigration law failed spectacularly in Congress on Wednesday, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve a swirling border crisis that has seen thousands of migrant families separated.

Lawmakers rejected the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act by an overwhelming 121 to 301, with all Democrats opposing the bill along with dozens of Republican conservatives who argued it did not do enough to rein in illegal immigration.

The collapse is the second ill-fated attempt by divided House Republicans to coalesce around immigration reform, and marks an embarrassment for Trump, who had backed the bill with an 11th hour tweet Wednesday urging its passage.

But the president's conflicting message in recent weeks, including telling Republicans to "stop wasting their time" on immigration because Democrats would block the bill in the Senate, no doubt threw a wrench into the already contentious effort.

Republicans eager to resolve the crisis — in which some 2,000 children remain separated from their parents who either have been arrested and referred for prosecution for crossing illegally, or whose asylum cases are being adjudicated — expressed their frustration at the lack of action.

The rejection now raises the possibility of lawmakers taking up a narrower measure which ends the family separations that began in early May as a result of the administration's "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting anyone who crosses the border illegally, even to seek asylum.

But such a measure would not address broader issues like the $25 billion in border wall funding, protections for "Dreamer" immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children, and curtailment of legal immigration that were included in the failed bill.

Timing for the narrower legislation remained in doubt. Lawmakers are expected to decamp on Friday and head to their home districts for a week-long July 4th recess.

Senator James Lankford, a Republican, urged Congress to negotiate solutions on border security, family separation, more efficient immigration courts, and Dreamers "rather than just complaining" about immigration.

"Although one bill may fail, we must go back to the negotiating table & keep trying," he tweeted.

