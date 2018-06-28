Indians are struggling to find clean water in the country as up to 70 percent of the water supply is contaminated with iron, arsenic and uranium, according to Indian government.

The lowest groundwater levels are in its northern states where almost half the population lives.

Scientists say changing monsoon patterns caused by climate change, along with unchecked industrialisation and rapid urbanisation are to blame.

About 200,000 Indians die every year due to inadequate access to safe water and 600 million face high to extreme water stress, Indian policy think tank NITI Aayog said on June 14, citing data by independent agencies.

TRT World'sNeha Poonia reports.