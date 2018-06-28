Thai rescue workers will drill a narrow shaft into a cave where 12 schoolboys and their football coach are believed to be trapped by flood waters, Thailand's interior minister said on Wednesday, the fourth day of a search that has been hampered by heavy rain.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach, went missing on Saturday after football practice when they set out to explore the Tham Luang cave complex, even though it is known to be prone to flooding in the rainy season.

Thai volunteers and military teams, including 45 navy SEAL unit members, have been deployed at the flooded cave complex, which runs 10 km (6 miles) under a mountain in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

"Tomorrow we can drill into the mountain but we won't drill too deep. Just enough to allow people through," interior minister Anupong Paochinda told reporters in Bangkok.

"We are trying every way to find the children," he said.

While distraught relatives and friends gathered at the mouth of the cave, rescue workers pumped out water, but persistent heavy rain has slowed their progress.

"Water is the biggest challenge. There is a lot of debris and sand that gets stuck while pumping," Army officer Sergeant Kresada Wanaphum said.

"We have to switch out units because there is not enough air in there," he said before heading back down the cave.

According to messages the boys exchanged before setting off, they had taken flashlights and some food.

Apart from some footprints and marks left by their muddy hands near the cave entrance, nothing has been seen or heard of them since Saturday evening, and the race to find them has dominated Thai news.

"I'm confident all are still alive," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters.

'Massive amounts' of water

Vern Unsworth, a British cave explorer based in Chiang Rai who has joined the search, said a lot of water was seeping into the cave from two directions.

"There is a watershed inside, which is unusual. It means there is water coming in from two directions," Unsworth said. "The biggest challenge is the water. Massive amounts."

Three divers coming from Britain were expected to reach Thailand on Wednesday evening to join the search, the interior minister said.

The US military has sent a search and rescue team at the request of the Thai government, Lieutenant Commander Nicole Schwegman, a spokeswoman for the US Indo-Pacific Command, said.