Justice Anthony Kennedy’s announcement on Wednesday that he will retire at the end of July gives US President Donald Trump his second opportunity to deepen his imprint on the nation’s highest court after restoring its 5-4 conservative majority last year with the selection of Neil Gorsuch.

Here are five of the top contenders as seen by Reuters, and the others on Trump’s list of nominees for the lifetime appointment.

Brett Kavanaugh - Maryland US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

Kavanaugh, 53, was appointed to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2003 by Republican President George W Bush.

Contentious confirmation hearings in the Senate delayed his confirmation until 2006.

Kavanaugh worked for Bush during the recount of the 2000 presidential election result.

He then headed the administration’s search for potential judicial nominees.

Prior to that, he helped draft the “Starr report” recommending the impeachment of Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Amy Coney Barrett - Indiana 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals

Trump in May 2017 appointed 46-year-old Barrett to the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

She was confirmed by the Senate in October 2017.

She was most recently a professor at Notre Dame Law School in Indiana.

During one of her committee confirmation hearings, Senate Democrats questioned Barrett about her Catholicism and past writings in which she said Catholic judges were in a “legal bind” in cases related to abortion and the death penalty. The questioning led the conservative group Judicial Crisis Network to produce a digital ad attacking the Democrats.

Thomas Hardiman - Pennsylvania 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals