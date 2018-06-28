European Union leaders meeting over migration on Thursday and Friday are likely to agree to further tighten their external borders, give more support to Libya and look at creating "disembarkation centres" outside of their territory for people who arrive by sea.

With anti-immigration politicians raising the stakes in EU countries from Germany and Austria to Italy and Hungary, the bloc is seeking more ways to curb Mediterranean arrivals.

The issue has already helped populists gain power in Italy and is threatening German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

