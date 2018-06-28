The international community on Wednesday endowed the global chemical weapons watchdog with new powers to identify those behind toxic arms attacks, prompting an angry Russia to say it would not rule out leaving what it called a "sinking Titanic".

After two days of tense talks and in face of stiff opposition from Moscow and Damascus, a British-led proposal to strengthen the mandate of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) passed in the Hague by 82 votes in favour with 24 against.

The OPCW now "has a crucial extra power, not just to identify the use of chemical weapons, but also to point the finger at the organisation, the state that they think is responsible," said British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

TRT World spoke to chemical weapons expert Hamish de Bretton Gordon.

Other delegates said applause broke out after the vote at the rare special session of the OPCW's top policy-making body, called by London following recent repeated use of poison gases in Syria, Iraq as well as nerve agent attacks in Malaysia and Britain.

But Moscow, which along with Syria and Iran had vehemently opposed the move, shot back that the move was a sign the watchdog was on the brink of collapse.

"The OPCW is sinking like the Titanic," Russian ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin told reporters. "It looks like the collapse of the organisation is currently in the making."

Asked point blank if Russia, which joined the OPCW at its beginnings in 1997, would withdraw from the body, Shulgin said "all options are on the table," adding that the watchdog, which has overseen the destruction of all its declared chemical weapons, had been "severely damaged".

Critical step

Russia, with its allies, had argued that giving the OPCW the power to say who was behind a chemical weapons attack was going beyond its legal mandate, maintaining only bodies such as the UN Security Council had such authority.

TRT World spoke to Professor Angela Kane the former UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs.