Pakistan has been placed on a global terror financing watchlist, its foreign office said on Thursday, in a setback to the country's image ahead of a general election and as Islamabad touts dramatic improvements in security.

Members of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an anti money-laundering watchdog based in Paris, voted earlier this year to place Pakistan on the list of countries that are not doing enough to combat terror financing.

It was given three months to make enough changes to avoid the listing.

But on Thursday spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Faisal told reporters at a weekly briefing that the country has been grey-listed by FATF.

"Now after negotiation of an action plan, Pakistan will enforce that action plan, will implement it while remaining in the grey list," he said.

"We have conveyed our concerns to them and they have told us theirs."

The decision, which has not yet been announced by FATF, came as Islamabad removed Muhammad Ahmed Ludhianvi, the head of the Ahl e Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) sectarian group, from its terror watchlist.

The ASWJ is a Sunni group linked to violence against Pakistan's minority Shia Muslims. The group was formed by members of the banned organisation Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), which had repeatedly said it wanted to expel Shias from Pakistan.

The SSP was banned in 2001 under US pressure. Another of the group’s offshoots, Lashkar eJhangvi, claims to have carried out hundreds of killings, including some attacks jointly claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.

Many members of the ASWJ have also been killed in targeted attacks during the past few years.

Faisal minimised the impact of FATF's decision, saying Pakistan has been on the list before. Pakistan was previously on the list from 2012 until 2015.