More than 160,000 people have been forced to flee in southwestern Syria since Damascus launched an offensive to recover an area near the borders with Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a war monitor said on Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said tens of thousands had gathered at Syria's border with Jordan while thousands more had fled to the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

TRT World'sKieran Burke reports.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad al Hussein on Friday called on all sides to the conflict in Syria to end the escalating violence in Daraa.

"Thousands of civilians are reported to have fled their homes towards areas in western Daraa, including Nawa and Jassem, and towards the Jordanian border, many of whom remain stranded in the desert area with no access towards basic food and water needs," al Hussein said in a statement on Friday.

The UN warned earlier this week that 750,000 people were at risk in Daraa.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents in Jordan, authorities had not allowed people at the Jordanian border to enter the country.

A second group of refugees near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights held signs reading "We want protection and safe zone" and "Crime against humanity not to open borders to migrants."

Daraa has been subject to intense aerial bombardments and ground attacks for the last 10 days, with Syrian regime forces, backed by Shia militia, capturing the towns of Busra al Harir and Nahta.

Daraa is located at the intersection of Jordan, the occupied Golan region and Lebanon. It was declared a de-escalation zone in July 2017, when a trilateral ceasefire agreement was reached, with the US, Russia and Jordan as guarantors.