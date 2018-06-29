Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar declared victory on Thursday against rivals including local fighters and militants in the city of Derna, the last bastion of opposition against him in the east of the country.

Taking Derna, a city of 125,000 about 265 kilometres (165 miles) west of Libya's border with Egypt, would mark an important step for Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) as it tries to consolidate its power.

Based in eastern Libya, the LNA is one of the main factions that have vied for power since the 2011 Nato-backed uprising that ended more than four decades of rule by Muammar Gaddafi.

It was not possible to independently verify the extent of LNA control in central Derna, where the LNA's rivals had been holding out. The victory announcement followed clashes in the city on Thursday and heavy air strikes against the LNA's opponents, military sources said.

"Thanks be to God, the armed forces control the entire city of Derna," said a statement posted on the LNA's Facebook page.

Haftar congratulated his supporters for what he said was a victory against "terrorists" in a televised speech.

"Today, the banner of terrorism is lowered by your victories, to be replaced by the banner of peace and tranquility despite the terrorists and those who support them," said the 75-year-old commander, dressed in a khaki military uniform and standing at a podium next to a large Libyan flag.

LNA brigades launched a ground offensive in Derna last month after encircling and largely blockading the city over the past two years.