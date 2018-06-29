Chinese-government backed venture capital firms in the US are investing in some of Silicon Valley’s most promising startups in areas like drones, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

While the US government is taking an increasingly hard line against Chinese acquisitions of US public companies, investments in startups, even by state-backed entities, have been largely untouched.

That may well be poised to change as the US Congress finalises legislation that dramatically expands the government’s power to block foreign investment in US companies, including venture investments.

Venture capital firm Danhua Capital, is based just outside Stanford University, the epicentre of US technology entrepreneurship.

The company is backed by the Zhongguancun Development Group, a state-owned enterprise funded by the Beijing municipal government and has holdings in some of the most sensitive technology sectors.

And it is not alone.

More than 20 Silicon Valley venture capital firms have close ties to a Chinese government fund or state-owned entity, according to interviews with venture capital sources and publicly available information.

New law

The new law would give the US government’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) wide latitude to decide what sorts of deals to examine, eliminating certain ownership thresholds, with a particular focus on so-called “critical” technologies.

The latest version of the bill exempts “passive” investors, which would cover many of the limited partners that back venture firms.