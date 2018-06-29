Malaysia's government will sell much of the huge stash of jewelry and luxury goods, including diamond necklaces, tiaras and designer handbags that were seized in a money-laundering probe of former leader Najib Razak, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said.

Police said 12,000 pieces of jewelry, 567 handbags, 423 watches and 234 sunglasses were confiscated last month from properties linked to Najib after the shocking electoral defeat of his long-ruling coalition. The police estimate the haul, the biggest in the country's history, is worth over $273 million.

Lim told Associated Press in an interview that the government will "try to monetise whatever we can." He said the amount is a drop in the ocean compared to some 50 billion ringgit ($12.4 billion) of losses related to the defunct 1MDB investment fund set up by Najib, including from alleged outright theft and loans used to conceal the graft.

"We will try to monetise whatever we can, but bear in mind, it is nothing compared to the amount that has been robbed from the state," he said, adding he was stunned by the police seizure.

Malaysians have reacted with disbelief on social media at the extensive stash that included 2,200 rings, some 1,400 necklaces, 14 tiaras and thousands of bracelets, earrings and brooches.

They were gifts

Najib has claimed most of the items were gifts from foreign dignitaries over decades and said the police valuation was grossly inflated and appeared to be a "political vengeance" against his family.

"Imagine if that amount was discovered or revealed in the United States, it would be mind boggling even for a country as wealthy as rich as the United States," Lim said. For a small country such as Malaysia, "it is completely out of this world," he said.

Najib set up the 1MDB fund when he took power in 2009, but it accumulated billions in debts. US investigators say Najib's associates stole and laundered $4.5 billion from the fund from 2009 to 2014, some of which landed in Najib's bank account. They say $27.3 million was used to buy a rare diamond necklace for his wife, Rosmah Mansor.