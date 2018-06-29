Yemen's warring parties have confirmed their willingness to restart negotiations after a two-year hiatus, the UN special envoy for Yemen said even as fighting raged along the country's west coast over a key port city.

Martin Griffiths told the UN radio late on Thursday that he plans to bring Yemen's Shia rebels, known as Houthis, and the country's internationally recognised government backed by a Saudi-led coalition to the negotiating table within the next few weeks "at the very latest."

He added that both sides have confirmed their willingness to talk.

"Both parties have confirmed to me their willingness to come to the table to restart negotiations. I think it's long overdue that that should take place. It’s been about two years since the last talks on Yemen."

He said he hopes the UN Security Council will come up with a plan next week and present it to the Yemenis.

"I’m hoping that the [UN] Security Council will meet next week and we’ll put a plan before them as to how we’re going to bring the talks back," he said.

Griffiths has been talking to both sides to prevent an all-out bloodbath in Hudaida, which is a lifeline for Yemen's population.

In the last few days, He has visited Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in the southern city of Aden, temporary headquarters of the exiled government.

He also met with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, chief negotiator of the Houthi group fighting against the government. He said he expects more talks with the Houthi side to take place within the next few days over the start of negotiations.