It's not up to Washington to decide the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Ecuador's top diplomat said Friday, following the visit of US Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence "raised the issue" of the Australian anti-secrecy activist - holed up at Ecuador's embassy in London since 2012 - when he met with Lenin Moreno on Thursday, an official with the US vice president's office confirmed.

"Ecuador and the United Kingdom, and of course Mr Assange as a person who is currently staying, on asylum, at our embassy" will decide the next steps, Foreign Minister Jose Valencia told reporters.

"It does not enter, therefore, on an agenda with the United States."

Pence and Moreno "agreed to remain in close coordination on potential next steps going forward," the US official told reporters travelling with Pence.

Assange, 46, sought refuge in Ecuador's London embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sexual assault allegations, which he denies.