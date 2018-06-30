WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man admits making bomb threat targeting Florida mosque
Dustin Allen Hughes,26, of Cutler Bay, Florida admits to obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs through the threatened use of a dangerous weapon and explosive after he called in a bomb threat to a mosque in Florida.
Man admits making bomb threat targeting Florida mosque
Jamaat Ul Muttaqeen Mosque in the Southern District of Florida
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
June 30, 2018

A 26-year-old Florida man has admitted obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs through the threatened use of a dangerous weapon and explosive after he called in a bomb threat to a mosque, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

Dustin Allen Hughes of Cutler Bay, Florida, pleaded guilty on Thursday during a hearing in the Southern District of Florida, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on September 6.

Hughes confessed to calling an emergency contact for the Jamaat Ul Muttaqeen Mosque in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on May 5 and leaving "a hate-filled and profanity-laden voicemail message denigrating Islam and threatening to blow up the mosque," the prosecutors' statement said.

RECOMMENDED

In the message, Hughes said he had a detonator, that he was "going to blow your ... temple up," and that "you guys are all going to be up in flames after I'm done with you," according to the statement.

Law enforcement was contacted and immediately responded, but no bomb was found at the mosque, prosecutors said.

"The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute hate crimes so that all people, no matter how they worship, can live their lives freely and without fear," Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore said in the statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference